Take eating-in to the next level with signature dishes from Nobu, Ronda Locatelli and Bread Street Kitchen…

Just because home is the new restaurant, night out and social space doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some seriously upscale dishes from some of Dubai’s top restaurants. You can now get signature dishes from Atlantis, The Palm’s chic-est eateries, delivered right to your door. Oh, and there’s 30 per cent off, too.

Miso cod from Nobu? Carby Italian goodness from Ronda Locatelli or a hearty British roast dinner from Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen? Yes please.

Initially, delivery was only available to those living on the Palm Jumeirah, however the scope has now been extended. You can order via Zomato, Talabat and Uber Eats. Ordering from Zomato and Talabat will ensure delivery to The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Al Sufooh, Internet City, Knowledge Village, and Dubai Media City.

Additional delivery locations for UberEats include all of the above plus JLT, JBR, The Springs, The Meadows and The Lakes.

Here’s where you can order from…

Bread Street Kitchen

If hearty, traditional British dishes are your kind of thing, look no further than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen. Warm your belly with Gordon’s favourites including tamarind spiced chicken wings, Wagyu beef burger, and Ramsay’s award-winning Roast, with meat options including roast sirloin of beef, roast chicken or roast lamb.

Hakkasan

If you’ve never tried the amazing dishes from upscale Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan, there’s no better time to try it. Enjoy fried soft-shell crab, crispy duck salad, jasmine tea smoked wagyu beef ribs and sweet and sour chicken with pomegranate.

Nobu

This celebrity-favoured restaurant was made famous in LA and you can get the Dubai branches signature dishes delivered to you. Feast on sushi, sashimi and their world-famous black cod miso for the ultimate date night in.

Ronda Locatelli

For those days when a plate of delicious carby-goodness is all you need, check out the pizzas from Ronda Locatelli, which are fresh from the wood-fired oven. As well as many meaty options, they also specialise in vegan options too.

All items can be ordered via Zomato (Talabat and UberEats from Tuesday April 21) from 6-10pm daily, as well as 12pm to 10pm Friday and Saturday for Bread Street Kitchen only.

