It’s nearly the weekend…

Wednesday means we can start looking forward to the weekend. If you’re still at a loss as to what to do yet, we’ve compiled a handy list to help you out. From beach days to fun attractions, here’s 5 awesome things do in Dubai this weekend.

1. Check out a new drive-in cinema

Drive-in cinemas are the new sit-in cinema, and will give you all the 1970’s Grease film feels. A new one has opened in Dubai Hills, with lots of kid-friendly films showing – perfect if you’ve got little ones to entertain. Launching on Thursday June 25. Films include Minions, Dolittle, Spider-Man Homecoming, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World.

Reel Cinemas Drive-In, Dubai Hills Estate, daily from June 25, 8pm onwards, Dhs170 per car, inclusive of snacks. reelcinemas.ae

2. Enjoy a seriously wallet-friendly staycation

How does a staycation that includes unlimited drinks from check-in to check-out, with brunch, breakfast and lunch, sound? All for Dhs499. That’s exactly what you’ll get if you stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City. The deal runs over every Friday at Saturday, priced at Dhs499 per person, or Dhs998 per couple sharing a room.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs499 per person, Dhs998 for two. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

3. Tuck into all-you-can-eat Asian food

We do love pan-Asian food, almost as much as we love a good dinner deal. Cute restaurant Toshi has happily combined the two for us. Every Monday and Friday means Asian night and all-you-can-eat pan Asian dishes including sushi, salads, soups, sharing platters, selection of main courses and unlimited beverages. Can’t make it those days? There’s lots of other dinner deals on every day of the week.

Toshi, 18th floor, Grand Millennium Dubai Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Asian Night Mondays and Fridays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs299 house beverages. Tel: (04) 4234170. millenniumhotels.com

4. Shop wall art, accessories and furniture in a huge sale

If you’re into home decor, you might want to pay a visit to Gallery One at Dubai Investment Park this weekend. The warehouse is having a huge sale on wall art, accessories and furniture, so you can give your home a little refurb without breaking the bank. 10 per cent of all purchases will go towards those in need, due to COVID-19.

Gallery One, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, June, 25, 26, 27, Thursday 3pm to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 7pm, July, 2,3, 4, Thursday 3pm to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 7pm. thegalleryworkshop.ae

5. Check out a huge water sports competition .@DubaiSC announces registration open for #Dubai Watersports Summer Week https://t.co/8aJTGcOWsN pic.twitter.com/VzKlorA7PR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 22, 2020 If you just want to keep it low-key this weekend, why not head to one of Dubai’s famous beaches and spectate at some big water sports competitions? Dubai Watersport Summer Week is happening all weekend. From Motosurf and Flyboards for the adrenaline junkies, to kayak fishing, stand up paddle boarding and sailing, there’s plenty to see. Fancy taking part? You can. Just register using this link. Dubai Watersport Summer Week, various Dubai Beaches, Thursday, June 25 to Saturday, June 27. dimc.ae

Images: Provided/social