Also included is brunch, breakfast and a long lunch…

Since Dubai’s luxe hotels and resorts have reopened for business, it’s time to book in that long-awaited staycation. If you can’t decide where to go, how does an overnight stay, complete with unlimited drinks from check-in to check-out, with brunch, breakfast and lunch, sound?

That’s exactly what you’ll get if you stay at the Radisson Blu hotel in Dubai Media City, located just 5 minutes from Dubai Marina. The deal runs over every Friday at Saturday, priced at Dhs499 per person, or Dhs998 per couple sharing a room.

Once you’ve checked in, why not take a dip in the luxurious waters of the hotel pool and top up your tan? Then get ready and head to the British Friday Brunch in ICON bar, from 1pm to 4pm, where you’ll enjoy free-flowing selected beverages, British nibbles, a main course and dessert.

Once you’ve had your fill, you can stay and enjoy unlimited drinks at the ICON bar, in the ICON Lounge or the hotel’s cool ground-floor Italian restaurant Certo until closing. Unlimited drinks are available in all three spots for the duration of your stay.

In the morning, enjoy a leisurely breakfast and spend some more time by the pool. Following that, you can head to Certo and tuck into an impressive six-course sharing menu, with a wine pairing included. Beverages in the staycation offer include selected bottled beers, draught beers, house wines, spirits and cocktails.

Check out isn’t until 4pm on Saturday, so you’ve got plenty of time to chill out. The offer is available all year round, with check-in available on Fridays only.

If that’s not a great staycation deal, we don’t know what is…

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs499 per person, Dhs998 for two. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided