Restaurants can continue to serve drinks…

Dubai Police has sent a new circular stating that all bars and pubs must stop serving alcohol immediately, as from Wednesday June 24 until further notice.

The notice said: “We would like to inform you that it has been decided to close all bars and pubs and stop serving alcoholic beverages as of Wednesday 24/06/2020 until further notice. Kindly inform and abide by the decision to close in order to avoid legal issues. You will be notified to restart at a later time.”

Therefore, any venue who is registered under a ‘restaurant’ license can continue to serve alcohol. However venues registered as a bar or pub are not permitted under any circumstance and won’t know when they can serve again.

This is likely to also include pool bars, unless they have a restaurant licence. Earlier this week, Dubai Police revoked the rule that alcoholic drinks must be served with food in restaurants, and currently this decision still stands.

We will continue to keep you updated as we know more.