Dubai’s third drive-in cinema is set to open on Thursday…

A recent announcement revealed that both Vox Cinemas and Reel Cinemas had launched drive-in cinemas atop two of Dubai’s most popular malls. Although these cinemas had strict rules in place, such as a maximum of two people per car and no children allowed, until now.

Reel Cinemas has announced that it will launch a family-friendly drive-in cinema at Dubai Hills this weekend, launching on Thursday June 25. Kid-friendly films include Minions, Dolittle, Spider-Man Homecoming, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World.

Tickets are priced at Dhs170 per car, with food and drinks including one cheese popcorn, one salt popcorn, one regular nachos, two chocolate snacks, two soft drinks and two bottles of water. Each car is permitted to include a maximum of four people from the same family.

You’ll find the cinema at Dubai Hills Estate, in an open space between Mulberry 2 and Central Park. Click here for the Google Maps location. See below a full list of the upcoming schedule.

Movie Title Show Date Duration Spider-Man Homecoming June 25 130 mins Sonic Hedgehog June 26 100 mins Minions (2015) June 27 90 mins Dolittle June 28 105 mins The Secret Life of Pets 2 June 29 90 mins How to Train your Dragon Hidden World June 30 105 mins

Reel Cinemas Drive-In, Dubai Hills Estate, daily from June 25, 8pm onwards, Dhs170 per car. reelcinemas.ae