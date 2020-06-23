You’re invited to enter…

If you’re into watersports in Dubai, your time has come.

A huge watersports competition, dubbed ‘Dubai Watersport Summer Week’, is taking place in the city this month, and you can take part.

The adrenaline-fuelled three-day event will run from Thursday, June 25 to Saturday, June 27, and will take place at various Dubai Beaches.

There’s lots to get involved in, whether you’re a watersports enthusiast entering the competition, or simply a spectator.

Registration for the event is now open, announced by Dubai International Marine Club in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Sports Council and the President of DIMC.

It all kicks off at Al Shurooq Beach in Jumeirah on Thursday, with a Motosurf Competition, which will be the first one in the Dubai waters.

Following this will be the Hydrofly (Flyboard) competition (get ready for some awesome stunts), which is open for all participants – beginner or pro.

It’s a full day of competition on Friday. Kayak Fishing will take place at Dubai waters, whereas a Stand Up paddling race will go ahead at Kite Beach.

Anyone who fancies themselves as a keen Kitesurfer can take place in a completion at Nessnass Beach on Friday too.

Saturday is one for the sailing crowd as the Modern Sailing competition for Laser 4.7 and Optimist in cooperation with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC), will take place.

The awarding ceremony for the winners of the Dubai Watersport Summer Week will take place after the activities.

If you would like to take part, simply register through the Dubai International Marine Club official website. You’ll need to fill out an online form for the race you want to enter.

Following this, the club will notify you to confirm your participation.

Dubai Watersport Summer Week, various Dubai Beaches, Thursday, June 25 to Saturday, June 27. dimc.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office