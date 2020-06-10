Sponsored: The Art of Shaving welcomes you back, with strict hygiene measures in place…

Feeling hesitant about returning to the barbers? Perhaps you’ve grown quite attached to that lockdown beard, or you’re not sure how safe your favourite barbershop is…

The Art of Shaving is here to put your mind at ease – and ensure you look your best. With a premium range of natural and essential oil-based products, The Art of Shaving offers total grooming solutions in the barbershop and at home.

The Art of Shaving has four retail stores with barbershops in Dubai, located in The Dubai Mall, City Walk, Dubai Festival City and Dubai Festival Plaza. When you visit The Art of Shaving, your health and safety is the highest priority.

All guests and staff have their temperature screened on arrival, and the team members wear masks and follow stringent hygiene protocols. All equipment is properly sterilised before use, and services are offered by appointment only, to ensure social distancing and maximum capacities are maintained.

Watch to see how The Art of Shaving is upholding strict hygiene measures.

At-home grooming essentials

If you’re keen to maintain your DIY grooming rituals at home, then The Art of Shaving has everything you need for that professional touch.

When you shop online or in-store, you’ll find a complete range of male grooming essentials. The Art of Shaving’s range of shaving oils, creams, skin care, beard care, hair care, balms and soaps use natural and essential oil-based ingredients for a sensorial experience that is second to none.

To take your home grooming regime to the next level, The Art of Shaving also offers step-by-step tips and video tutorials to guide your grooming journey.

Master the perfect shave with The Art of Shaving’s four-step process, which includes preparing your skin with a pre-shave oil, lathering up with shaving cream, shaving with a sharp blade, then moisturising. You can watch The Art of Shaving’s video here.

Find your signature scent, with fragrances including sandalwood, oud, or coriander and cardamom. Or shop for the perfect gift for the man in your life, with shaving kits and colognes.

