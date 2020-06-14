This all-inclusive daycation at Saadiyat's Rixos looks amazing
Breakfast, lunch, beach access and all your drinks are included…
It looks like we may all be spending our summer in the UAE, but we’re ok with that when there are deals like this lounging around.
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering an ‘All-Inclusive All-Exclusive’ daycation offer in the capital.
The package is available for any weekday and includes breakfast, lunch, beach access and all your drinks at either the beach or lobby bars, all for just Dhs349 per adult.
Kids between six and 12 get 50 per cent off the adult price, whilst those below the age of five get in for free.
Light & breezy
Your itinerary of chill can begin as early as 10am with a leisurely breakfast at either Turquoise or People’s restaurant.
And the no-wallet-required fun can continue on their dreamy private stretch of Saadiyat beach all the way up to 6pm.
Lunch is included, once again at Turquoise or People’s restaurant, and your bar bill is covered by the package too.
Safe hands
If you’re wondering what measures are in place to protect you in this, the pandemic era — then congratulations, you’ve been paying the right kind of attention.
But you needn’t worry.
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has launched a set of enhanced hygiene protocols in line with international Accor group guidelines.
If you want to get in on this amazing daycation deal, you’ll need to book in advance.
Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday, Dhs349. Tel: (02) 492 2222, saadiyatisland.rixos.com
Images: Provided