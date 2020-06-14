Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering an ‘All-Inclusive All-Exclusive’ daycation offer in the capital.

The package is available for any weekday and includes breakfast, lunch, beach access and all your drinks at either the beach or lobby bars, all for just Dhs349 per adult.

Kids between six and 12 get 50 per cent off the adult price, whilst those below the age of five get in for free.

Light & breezy

Your itinerary of chill can begin as early as 10am with a leisurely breakfast at either Turquoise or People’s restaurant.

And the no-wallet-required fun can continue on their dreamy private stretch of Saadiyat beach all the way up to 6pm.

Lunch is included, once again at Turquoise or People’s restaurant, and your bar bill is covered by the package too.

Safe hands

If you’re wondering what measures are in place to protect you in this, the pandemic era — then congratulations, you’ve been paying the right kind of attention.

But you needn’t worry.