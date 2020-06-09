From hip hop to ballet, contemporary dance, tap dance, singing and drama…

Dubai Opera may have had to close its doors in mid March, but they haven’t paused the performances by any means. Since then, they have been keeping busy with exclusive live online sessions and at-home talent competitions.

And now, the performing arts centre has just announced weekly online classes, which will be held every Tuesday, starting today June 9.

The weekly classes are in collaboration with Diverse Performing Arts School and they will be hosted on the Dubai Opera’s official Facebook page here.

The classes will take place over the next six weeks and are designed for children aged five to 10 years, and young adults aged 11 to 18 years.

The series includes hip hop, ballet, contemporary dance, tap dance, singing and drama.

Here’s a schedule:

Hip hop – June 9

Ballet – June 16

Singing – June 23

Contemporary dance – June 30

Drama – July 7

Tap Dance – July 14

The timings will depend on the age group, so check the schedule in advance so you can plan ahead.

Dubai Opera is also offering the chance for participants to share their newfound skills on social media with the hashtag #DiverseDubaiOpera. When you share on social media, you’ll be in with a chance to win free online classes or classes at Diverse Studio over the summer period.

The first prize winner from each age group will win 10 free classes or a full week, and the second-place winner will receive five free classes. And no one walks away empty-handed. All participants will receive one free trial with the performing arts school.

Dubai Opera hopes the initiative will provide increased opportunities for children and teenagers to gain more knowledge in their favourite art forms, in hopes of developing the next generation of art lovers.

A full schedule with timings can be found here.

Images: Dubai Opera