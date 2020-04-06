So you think you’ve got talent?

Dubai Opera is on the hunt for the city’s freshest talent with From Home to Stage, a competition that could see you appearing as an opening act in Dubai Opera’s upcoming season.

It’s an open call for all lockdown Lady Gagas, self-isolating Seinfelds and quaranTina Feys:

If you think you’ve got what it takes to make Simon Cowell do that signature head-tilted-slow-nod of approval, don’t save it for the shampoo bottles in the shower… Upload a video of you flexing your X-Factor on the ‘gram for a shot at what could be your big break.

The competition is open to all UAE singers, musicians and stand-up comedians aged 12 and over, with a valid residency visa. You’ll need to condense your strongest material into a (maximum) 90-second video if you want a shot at stardom.

Make sure you add the hashtag #FromHomeToStage and tag @dubaiopera. Entries must be submitted by April 18, and full terms and conditions can be found on Dubai Opera’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

A Dubai Opera judging panel will select the two top performances. The winner of the first prize will get to strut the stage as an opening act for an upcoming performance at Dubai Opera.

The runner-up will be offered an hour of live performance time at Dubai Opera Studio, free of charge. They’ll also get to bring a group of friends and family along for support.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but that talent you’ve got: let it shine. It’s not as if you haven’t got time to record a 90-second video at the moment…

Dubai Opera’s From Home to Stage. Entries closed April 18, 2020. Submissions can be made via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Add the hashtag #FromHomeToStage and tag @dubaiopera. Only one entry per person/account will be accepted. Full terms and conditions can be found on Dubai Opera’s website.