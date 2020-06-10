For all tickets booked in the next two weeks…

Etihad Airways, the Worlds Leading Airline (a title bestowed upon them at the 2019 World Travel Awards), has come up with a new incentive for anyone booking tickets in the next two weeks.

The airline stopped short of calling it a cashback scheme, but it works in a similar way.

Those who buy an Etihad ticket between June 10 and 24, 2020 will receive 50 per cent of the cost of that ticket back, to use as credit on another flight after August 1, 2020.

So one ticket for a trip home, and another for a well-deserved holiday perhaps.

Obviously, at the moment, the availability of scheduled flights on all carriers is limited, but the indications are that things are starting to open up.

On the Etihad Airways website, the proposed schedule for flights in July includes 40 destinations. This is, of course, dependent on approval from the UAE and overseas governments.

If you’re concerned about the security of booking travel in these uncertain times, it’s also worth noting that there are currently free changes on any tickets purchased from Etihad before June 30, 2020 for travel before November 30, 2020.

To get the voucher, you’ll need to sign up with Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme and visit etihad.com/travelvoucher or call (600) 555 666.

We also learned today that Etihad is currently in the process of conducting a full cabin refresh on all 96 of their passenger aircraft.

The work which includes seat repairs and ‘a full sweep’ of the inflight entertainment system is due to be completed by June 30.

Images: provided