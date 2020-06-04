The Abu Dhabi-based airline will fly to cities across Europe, Asia and Australia…

In the most exciting sign yet that travel is starting to get back to normal, Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways has announced that it is set to resume regularly scheduled passenger flights to 20 destinations from June 10.

Etihad announced the good news via its official Twitter account, stating, “We’re coming home. Regularly scheduled flights to 20 destinations will begin from 10 June, with seamless connectivity via Abu Dhabi.”.

Etihad will link 20 cities across Europe, Asia and Australia from June 10. The airway recently enabled transfers through the UK to the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney.

Our home is in the sky, and we're coming back to it. Fly via Abu Dhabi to 20 destinations across Europe, Asia and Australia. Our new transfer network starts from 10 June.

Cities the airline will fly to include:

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Brussels

Dublin

Frankfurt

Geneva

Jakarta

Karachi

Kuala Lumpur

London

Madrid

Manila

Melbourne

Milan

Paris

Seoul

Singapore

Sydney

Tokyo

Zurich

It was announced on June 3 via HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, that UAE airports could officially reopen, allowing connecting travellers to come through.

Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia are all able to facilitate these flights. Additionally, the Tweet also mentioned that “Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai”.

Currently, Etihad has been operating a number of special flights to a handful of destinations across the world to allow UAE residents stranded outside the country to return. These flights were also put in place to repatriate UAE nationals and foreign nationals stranded abroad.

Strict safety measures have been put in place for those travelling onboard flights, including wearing face masks for passengers, health-check ins, deep cleaning and lots more.

UAE airports have issued a list of strict instructions for persons travelling through. This includes not arriving more than four hours before your flight departure and the mandatory wearing of face masks and gloves – failure to do so will result in you being unable to enter the terminal.

