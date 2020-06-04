Transit flights will be allowed through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports…

Back in March, the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights in the UAE, including the transit of airline passengers through UAE airports. The measure was designed to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, we now have news that airports in the UAE will reopen for connecting travellers.

We welcome the UAE authorities’ decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai. @DXB pic.twitter.com/3ZSnagAo29 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 3, 2020

A tweet was sent out late on June 3, by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, which stated, “We welcome the UAE authorities’ decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers,”

During a press briefing Dr Saif Aldhaheri, spokesman for National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management said “the UAE has taken additional steps towards restoring normalcy by allowing some of the country’s airports to permit the transfer and transit of passengers from other international ports.”

He stated that the decision applies to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Airport, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia.

Details on the operations will be announced in the coming days.

Airports have been preparing for passengers returns and Abu Dhabi airports released a special video showing how airports are preparing.

Dubai Airport CEO Paul Griffiths confirmed in an interview with Dubai One that “masks, temperature scan and social distancing will be the norm in the airport to ensure the safety of passengers until vaccine or cure be developed.”

