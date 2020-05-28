This is pawfect for the whole family…

On the lookout for something that’s fun to do for both your family and your pet? Check out this furtastic offer from Reform Social & Grill.

The British gastropub is offering Dubai dog owners the chance to exclusively book out its private lakeside lawn, so you can dine on classic British pub grub and enjoy a craft beer from BrewDog while your fur child runs around safely in the fenced area.

And you won’t be the only one tucking into a delicious meal. Your four-legged family member will also be served up a pawsome high-quality meal from Furchild.

Getting a bit hot outdoors? Reform Social & Grill also welcomes you to sit out of the sun with your pet by your side, in the fully air-conditioned terrace adjoining the main restaurant area.

There are only two slots available for booking the lawn each day, from 7am to 9am or 6pm to 7.30pm – so be sure to book at least 24 hours in advance.

There’s a minimum spend of Dhs500 per group, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. A maximum of five people will be allowed, and everyone in the group must adhere to the precautionary measures as per the restaurant and government regulations.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, daily 7am to 9am or 6pm to 7.30pm. Dhs500 minimum spend redeemable on food and beverages. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

