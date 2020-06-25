Bookmark this page, as we’ll keep adding to the list…

Keep your cool this summer, with our ultimate guide to pool passes in Dubai.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Take your pick of three lagoon-style pools and the private beach at this lush Palm Jumeirah resort. From Sunday to Wednesday, it’s Dhs270 for a day pass, fully redeemable in resort credit. Entry for children aged three to 12 is Dhs105 (not redeemable), and under three’s are free.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/offers/credit-goes-to-you

Azure Beach at Rixos Premium Dubai

Azure Beach has a June special running this month. A day pass is Dhs100 on weekends and Dhs50 on weekdays – plus, you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food and drinks. Until June 30, you can also book the Beach, Dine & Stay offer, which includes overnight accommodation, and Dhs500 credit to spend at the resort’s top restaurants, from Dhs790 for two.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR. Tel: (0)4 5200000. Email: reservation.premiumdubai@rixos.com. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Enjoy free entry to the pool and beach at Barasti, open 9am to 10.30pm daily, with no reservations required.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. Tel: (0)4 3181313. barastibeach.com

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs50, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. mediaonehotel.com

Cove Beach

There’s a private beach and three pristine pools at Cove Beach. The beach is open daily from 10am to sunset, and children are welcome. Call ahead for availability, pricing and bookings.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Tel: (0)50 4546920. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com

Drift Beach Club at One&Only Royal Mirage

Midweek pool passes to Drift cost Dhs150 per person. On weekends, it’s Dhs200. One&Only is also running Drift Beach Daycation offer from 11am to 8pm, for Dhs850+++ for two adults, including Dhs400 in food and beverage credit.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage. Tel: (0)4 3999999. Email: info@driftbeachdubai.com. driftbeachdubai.com

The H Dubai

When you spend Dhs75 on food and drinks at The H Dubai, you’ll get free access to the outdoor swimming pool on the fourth floor. Plus, children under 12 can dine for free. Available daily from 9am to sunset.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd. Tel: (04) 501 8888. Email: quantum.dubai@h-hotel.com. hhoteldubai.com/offers/pool-pass-offer/

Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa

Pool access to the Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa costs Dhs105, or pay Dhs200 and get Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks. Children aged four to 15 cost Dhs65, and under fours are free.

Habtoor Grand Resort & Spa, Jumeirah Beach. Tel: (04) 3995000. marriott.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

An adult day pass to the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs65, and kids aged five and under are free.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. hilton.com/Dubai

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Upgrade to a daycation for a supplement of Dhs249, and you’ll have access to a one-bedroom residence until 8pm.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 4466669. Email: res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com. icdubaimarina.com

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Cool off in the two-tiered pool at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. Pool passes cost Dhs100 midweek and Dhs150 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud. Tel: (04) 2308555. jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-creekside-hotel

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dhs250 on weekends, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/wellness/jumeirah-zabeel-saray/splash-pass-at-jumeirah-zabeel-saray

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A day pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs200 for adults and Dhs75 for children, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 3995555. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbbm-le-royal-meridien-beach-resort-and-spa/

Neptune Pool at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island

Day passes to the Neptune Pool start at Dhs150 on weekdays, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks. Visit on the weekend, and entry will cost Dhs245, with Dhs150 back in credit. Upgrade to a poolside cabana for up to five people, starting at Dhs600 midweek.

Neptune Pool, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, daily 9am to sunset. Advanced reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 5566466. Email: dine@caesarsdubai.ae. caesars.com/dubai/caesars-palace/

One&Only The Palm

This exclusive enclave at the end of Palm Jumeirah is offering a Pool & Beach Day Experience for Dhs375 per adult and Dhs175 per child (ages four to 15). Under fours are free.

One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 4401010. Email: reservations@oneandonlythepalm.com oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm/offers/uae-staycation-beach-hideaway#pool-and-beach-daycation

Raffles

A pool pass at Raffles costs Dhs175 per person, with Dhs100 back to spend on food and drinks. Daycations for two adults and two children start at Dhs655, including use of a guest room, plus a bento-box lunch and soft drink.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Tel: (0)4 324 8888. Email: bookus.dubai@raffles.com

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

When it reopens on July 1, the Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR will offer adult pool passes for Dhs300 on weekends(with Dhs200 back in resort credit) and Dhs200 weekdays, with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks. Children under 12 can enjoy free pool and beach access.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/dubai-beach

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

A pool pass to this classic JBR hotel costs Dhs99 midweek and Dhs149 on weekends. The full amount redeemable on food and drinks, and children under 12 can enter for free. The adults’ and children’s pools are open daily from 7am to 7pm.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach, JBR. Tel: (0)4 3153854. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbjs-sheraton-jumeirah-beach-resort/

Sofitel The Palm

The Sofitel’s daycation includes beach and pool access, 30 per cent off lunch or dinner, and daytime access to a Luxury Sea View Room from 10am to 7pm. It costs Dhs400 for two adults, or Dhs495 for two adults and two children under 12.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

The Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah reopened this week, with a fab pool pass. Entry is just Dhs150 every day of the week, and it’s fully redeemable on resort dining. Plus, children under 12 can enter free of charge, making this an affordable day out for families.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 8182222. Email: DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com. waldorfastoria.com/dubai.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

A pool pass to The Westin costs Dhs200 midweek and Dhs250 on weekends for adults (with Dhs100 back in food and drink credit). For children, it’s Dhs75 midweek and Dhs125 on weekends, with Dhs50 in credit.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. Tel: (0)4 3994141. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbmb-the-westin-dubai-mina-seyahi-beach-resort-and-marina

White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm

The White Beach day pass costs Dhs150 on Sun, Mon, Wed and Thu, and Dhs300 on Fri (not available Tue or Sat), with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. Entry is limited to 21+.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@ atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai

Zero Gravity

Arrive early to nab a sun lounger at Zero Gravity. Entry is priced at Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drinks. Open 10am until sunset. Under 12s and over 60s aren’t permitted.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 3990009. 0-gravity.ae