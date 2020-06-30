Now you don’t have to wait for the weekend…

Think brunching is the sole domain of Fridays? Think again. Icon restaurant, in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City, is now serving brunch every day of the week. And it’s particularly easy on the wallet.

For just Dhs175 per person, you can enjoy unlimited snacks, free-flowing drinks, a main course and dessert. The brunch offer runs seven days a week, from 1pm to 4pm, so you can break up the work day or ease into the weekend with a long Thursday lunch.

Self-service buffets are still off-limits for now, but that won’t stop you eating your fill. To start, Icon is dishing out crowd-pleasing bites to share, such as beef sliders, chicken wings, prawn skewers, nachos and onion rings.

For mains, take your pick of grilled angus ribeye steak, seabass fillet, or biryani, for example. To finish, it’s a best-of-British selection of sweets, including apple crumble, Eton mess, jam roly poly and sticky toffee pudding.

Beyond brunch

If you feel like kicking on after brunch, or starting your night out here, Icon is pouring a selection of Dhs29 drinks all day, every day. Plus, if you wear your favourite football team’s shirt during a match, you’ll get a free food platter at halftime.

Icon has also launched Wings Wednesdays. For Dhs99, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat chicken wings, plus three beers. It’s available every Wednesday, from 6pm until closing.

Epic staycation

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Media City is also offering one of Dubai’s most value-packed staycations. Every weekend, you can book a Friday night stay for Dhs499 per person, or Dhs998 for two people sharing a room.

Included in that price is the British Friday Brunch at Icon with free-flowing drinks, plus Saturday breakfast and an Italian lunch at Certo. You’ll also enjoy unlimited drinks at Icon bar, the Icon lounge and Certo from check-in to check-out at 4pm Saturday. You can find out more about this epic staycation here.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City. Tel: (04) 366 9111. Email: icon.mediacity.dubai@radissonblu.com. radissonhotels.com