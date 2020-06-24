Unlimited food? Yes please!

If you’re one of those diners with an insatiable appetite for food, consider one of these restaurants that have an all-you-can-eat offer. From serving up unlimited amount of sushi to wings, pizzas and more, you will pay just a set amount and you can eat to your heart’s content.

So, make a reservation, dig out those stretchy pants, and head to one of these spots and tuck into unlimited food.

Offside Sports Bar

Into sports and love pizza and wings? Head on to JA Ocean View where the sport’s bar is offering a new brunch serving up just that. For just Dhs199, you will get to feast on unlimited pizzas and wings while you catch screened matches on screens dotted throughout the lounge. The fried chicken wings come with chilli oil and thyme mayo, and the pizzas come from the famous Motorino which is deemed the ‘best pizza in New York’. For drinks, there’s unlimited hops, cocktails or grape. The brunch is every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, so pace yourself.

Offside Sports Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence – Dubai, Dhs199 all-you-can-eat Friday brunch, every Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 814 5590. offsidedubai.com

Lah Lah

Lah Lah at Zabeel House in The Greens has just re-opened and its here to tempt us with its all-you-can-eat dim sum for just Dhs79. The offer is available from Saturday to Thursday during lunch hours from 12pm to 4pm and you can feast on a variety of dim sum from chicken to vegetable and wagyu beef. The only real challenge here, we think, is getting up to leave after you’re done.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Toshi

A new all-you-can-eat option has just been added to the delightful Toshi at Grand Millennium Hotel, and everyday from 7pm to 11pm, you’ll find a different set menu with delicious items available. It’s Thai and Chinese night on Saturday and Wednesday, sushi night on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and Asian Cuisine is the highlight on Monday and Friday. The all-you-can-eat feast includes starter, soup, salad, main course and a dessert. The cost? Just Dhs195 per person if you’re having soft drinks, and Dhs299 if you want house beverages.

Toshi, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm daily – menu changes, Dhs195 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (04) 4234170. millenniumhotels.com

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Another spot in Dubai that offers up unlimited dim sum is Fuchsia Urban Thai. The restaurant has relaunched its Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch and it runs from noon until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays. You will pay just Dhs100 per person and you will be able to tuck into plump prawn hargao, vegetable gyoza, barbecued chicken buns, seafood shumai, prawn and lime leaf dumplings, seafood wontons and much more. You’ll also get vegetable spring roll to start, and a choice of noodle soup or omelette with roti on the side.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

Circle Cafe

It’s the breakfast option that everyone in Dubai has tried at least once, and if you haven’t don’t wait for another weekend to pass. This all-you-can-eat breakfast starts at 8am all the way through to 5pm and a list of delicious simple dishes like toast, porridge, eggs (prepared just the way you like), but you can also find Greek yoghurt bowl, foul moudamas, vegan tofu and much more. It will cost you Dhs55 and your meal will even come with a free coffee. They even have special options for children for just Dhs25 like cheesy toast, pancakes and waffles. Children below three can eat free of charge.

Circle Cafe, several locations in Dubai, all-you-can-eat offer available Fri and Sat 8am to 5pm. Dhs55 adults, Dhs25 children, under 3s free. Tel: (800) 247 253. circle-cafe.com

La Tablita Dubai

Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday at La Tablita which will see you tucking into unlimited tacos for just Dhs119 per person. There are eight delicious tacos to choose from, including exotic camel tacos as well as traditional favourites which you will get to enjoy in a family-friendly environment.