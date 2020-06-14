Sheikh Mohammed led by example by wearing a face mask during his visit…

If you were at Jumeirah Al Naseem over the weekend, you may have caught a glimpse of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the Jumeirah property on June 12.

The royal family is known to frequent Dubai restaurants, new and old, and other spots across the city, but this time the visit seemed to be purely business.

The Ruler of Dubai was said to be touring facilities that have recently reopened under strict health and safety guidelines.

Sheikh Mohammed and his entire team were seen wearing masks as they entered the property, and the ruler even gave the camera his well-known three-finger salute, which means for Win, Victory, Love.

After implementing a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, the five-star beachfront resort in Dubai was awarded the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label. It is the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification.

Following his guided tour of the facilities, the Ruler of Dubai was later seen driving down Jumeirah Beach Road, before visiting the beach to see the safety arrangements in place.

At the end of May, major beaches and parks opened up to the public, and all pools in Dubai as well were officially open over the weekend. The UAE will also fully reopen its borders as confirmed by Dubai Tourism, though no date has yet been set.