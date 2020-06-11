Hotel and residential pools can reopen in Dubai, just in time for the weekend…

It’s official: some of Dubai’s most popular pools are reopening this weekend. Atlantis The Palm, Cove Beach Dubai and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi are just a few of the big names that will be welcoming guests back to their pools, starting tomorrow.

And it’s not just the big-ticket resorts that have been given the green light to reopen their pools. Swimming facilities in public aquatic venues, health clubs, gyms and residential establishments are also set to reopen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Before taking that first dip, pool operators in Dubai have been issued with a set of guidelines by Dubai Municipality. The document outlines specific measures that must be undertaken, including a deep clean pre-opening, and rigorous testing of the water.

Swimming etiquette

Now, more than ever, it’s imperative that you bring your etiquette A-game to the pool.

All staff and visitors will have their temperature screened on arrival, and swimmers must maintain a safe social distance of two metres inside and outside the pool. Group sizes are capped at five people, and there must be four metres space between sun loungers for different groups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi (@westindubai) on Jun 11, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

Use the poolside showers to rinse off before jumping in, and again once you’re out of the pool. Avoid spitting or coughing in the water, and be sure to bring your own beach towel.

Use cashless payment systems where possible, and try not to spend more than two hours in the pool area per visit.

Massage services, spas, saunas and jacuzzis are still off the menu for now, as are social gatherings of any kind. Water parks and water playgrounds will also remain closed until further notice.

Images: Atlantis, The Palm/Instagram