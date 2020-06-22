Enjoy unlimited food, beverages and pool access from Dhs249…

With the UAE summer in full swing and temperatures getting hotter, you might need a bit of persuasion to leave the safety of air con every now and again. Well, top Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity has brought back its popular summer brunch that’s likely to tempt you out.

The fun summer brunch will run every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with three hours of unlimited food, beverages and pool and beach access from 10am. Capacity is limited due to social distancing, so make sure to book ahead.

It’s priced from Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Sun loungers will be given out on a first come, first served basis or you could book one of the VIP Day Bed packages for up to five people. Don’t forget, you’ll need to bring your own towel.

Zero Gravity have swapped their ‘Late Late Lunch’ deal for the summer brunch. Dishes such as fresh sushi, skewers, sliders and Singapore noodles will be served straight to your plate from a selection of live cooking stations. Save room for dessert too.

Social distancing will be in effect to ensure everyone’s safety. Seating includes sun loungers on the beach to sofas at the poolside to picnic tables in the garden. Guests are expected to adhere to social distancing in the pool, which is cool temperature controlled.

Zero Gravity recently announced that it will now be closed every Monday to undergo deep cleaning and full sterilisation, before it reopens ready for Ladies Day on Tuesdays.



Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai

