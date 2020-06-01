Enjoy beach access and free-flowing beverages…

Since Dubai’s beaches were recently allowed to reopen, many of us have been flocking there to work on our tans after being inside for so long. Ladies’ days are a bonafide Dubai thing and, oh, how we’ve missed them.

Thankfully, ladies’ days are back at some of Dubai’s top beach clubs, offering some great rates for a day of tan-topping and catching up with your besties. Cove Beach, White Beach and Zero Gravity have all reintroduced their ladies’ days.

Cove Beach

If you can manage to snag a Wednesday off work, get yourself to Cove Beach, whose Wednesday ladies’ day is back in business. As well as getting a sun bed, girls can enjoy free-flowing rose and pink gin and all day from 12pm to 5pm, as well as a sharing platter. All drinks will be served to you so you don’t even need to get up.

Cove Beach, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Wednesday 12pm to 5pm, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

White Beach

If you haven’t visited White Beach at Atlantis The Palm yet, you need to get it on your must-visit list. Ladies days there are back on Tuesdays, costing Dhs150 for ladies, which will get you free-flowing cocktails and wine all day. If the guys want to join, it’s also Dhs150 which is redeemable on food and beverages.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com

Zero Gravity

Entry to iconic Dubai beach spot, Zero Gravity, is free for ladies on a Tuesday. You’ll get to choose from a special ladies’ menu and even get a free gift. Spaces are limited due to the new social distancing restrictions so make sure you get there early to get yourself a sun bed.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina Drop Zone, Dubai, Tuesdays, 10am until sunset, free for ladies. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

