Wednesday means we are finally over the hump of the working week, and that means it’s time to start planning for the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a relaxation, a new activity or a brand new brunch, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Try a new ladies’ night aboard a mega yacht

We’re always searching for a great deal on a Thursday night to start the weekend. There’s a new one that ticks all the boxes, and it’s a Candypants ladies’ night, aboard the famous Lotus Mega Yacht. Yep. Enjoy three hours of unlimited house drinks and food, delivered to your own little area (socially distanced of course). The guys are welcome too.

DXSea ladies’ night, Lotus Mega Yacht, every Thursday from July 9, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents. candypants.events

2. Enjoy a 90 minute spa treatment for the price of 60 minutes

Needing a bit of R&R this weekend? Well, how does a 90 minute spa treatment, for the price of 60 minutes sound? That’s what the luxury Dubai spa at Anantara, The Palm is offering. Choose from treatments such as facials, massages, body scrubs and more. And relax…

Anantara Dubai Spa, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 567 8140. anantara.com

Friday

3. Freestyle at a cool Dubai skatepark

If you’re looking to change up your usual weekend brunch routine, how about getting active on a skateboard at XDubai Skatepark? The expansive park has everything you need to freestyle it out, from rails to ledges and a crate dish. If you don’t have your own scooter or skateboard, you can rent one.

XDubai Skatepark, Kite Beach, Dubai, 8am to 11.30am, 3pm to 6.30pm, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs45 with access to park for one park user and one spectator, card payments only. Tel: (056) 831 2349. xdubai.com

4. Check out a brand new Secret Parties brunch and staycation

Events group Secret Parties is launching a brand new brunch on Friday, July 10. ‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’ promises guests a ‘Great Gatsby’-themed extravaganza. so dust off your pearls and shine up those dancing shoes. A luxury staycation at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC is being offered, including the brunch – which includes four hours of unlimited drinks, food and entertainment – as well as breakfast in bed, priced at just Dhs650.

‘Secret Brunch at The Ritz’, Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, DIFC, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, every Friday from July 10, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 bubbles, Dhs595 champagne, Dhs650 staycation. secret-parties.com

Saturday

5. Tuck into unlimited breakfast dishes

After a busy weekend, Saturday is always a good day for slowing things down a bit. What better way to start the day, than with a long and leisurely breakfast? At Circle Cafe (which can be found in lots of locations around Dubai), you can tuck into unlimited breakfast dishes, which includes tea or coffee for Dhs60. Set times are available and you can pick and choose from 25 dishes including Shakshouka, English Breakfast, Mexican Eggs and Pancakes.

Circle Cafe, Bay Square, Kite Beach, Jumeirah Islands (Park House), Studio City, Healthcare City, Media City, Silicon Oasis, Mirdif, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Gardens, Mangrove Village, Dhs60. facebook.com/Circleuae

