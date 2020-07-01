Time to start making plans…

The working week is almost done, and we can taste the weekend. If you’ve not quite made your plans yet, not to worry, as we’ve got some great suggestions (if we do say so, ourselves).

From the return of a popular brunch to a fantastic waterpark reopening, here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Enjoy a leisurely lunch

Looking for a place to catch up with your friends this weekend that promises you food and drink at a great deal, without the craziness of a normal Dubai brunch? Well, cute Italian restaurant Il Faro has just the thing. Enjoy antipasti, pizza, pasta, main course and dessert, washed down with three hours’ unlimited drinks, whilst marvelling at stunning sea views from its position on the Palm Jumeirah.

‘La Festa Italiana Brunch’, Il Faro, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs265 house beverages, Dhs395 sparkling, Dhs585 premium. Tel: (04) 568 3137. facebook.com/ilfarodxb

Friday

2. This popular brunch is back

If you didn’t already have it down in your social calendar, popular Dubai brunch, Hidden is back and ready to party. The stalwart brunch takes place in two venues at Taj Dubai; first, in Tresoro where you’ll dine on an array of international dishes, which will be served to your table. Following that, you can head on up to Treehouse, the Insta-worthy Downtown terrace bar. Don’t worry, the summer tent is now up, so you can dance into the evening without getting flustered.

Hidden Bruch, Tresoro and Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft beverages, Dhs375 house beverages. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

3. Get a taste of Thailand

In the mood for a trip to Thailand? Well, it might still be a little premature, but how about a trip to fabulous Thai restaurant Pai Tai to enjoy some Thai cuisine? There’s a great dinner offer on at the moment, with authentic dishes, plus unlimited tea and coffee for Dhs150. Fancy something stronger? You can also avail between 30 per cent and 55 per cent off selected beverages, including wine, spirits and beer. Oh, and we’re sure you’ll be impressed at the stunning views of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah waterways whilst you’re there. The three-course lunch is served every Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, then on Fridays in a two hour slot between 12pm and 6pm.

Pai Thai, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 3pm to 11:30pm, Fridays & Saturdays 12pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Saturday

4. Tuck into a delicious pizza

Treating yourself this weekend to the carby, cheese-loaded goodness that is pizza? Well, there’s a (fairly) new contender in town for your favourite pizza haunt. La Cucina at Club Vista Mare is serious about pizzas, with over 20 on the menu. Not just your run-of-the-mill Margherita, tuck into variations like the ‘Fresa’, a thin, crispy base, topped with mozzarella, fresh burrata cheese, wild rocket and shaved parmesan. Okay, we’re hungry.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

5. Cool down at this awesome waterpark

The only way to be outside and get respite from the soaring temperatures of summer is spending all day in a pool…or a water park. Thankfully, Dubai has them in abundance. Laguna Waterpark reopens this weekend, on Thursday July 2, with a fantastic offer. When you book online, enjoy unlimited food and beverages as well as park and pool access.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, opening July 2, Dhs125 adults, Dhs99 kids. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided/Social