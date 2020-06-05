From flag-flying pies to American feasts…

Fly the red, white and blue for the USA’s Independence Day this Saturday July 4, with American-themed brunches, limited-edition pies and eye-popping shakes.

Here are five ways to celebrate 4th of July in Dubai.

Clinton Street Baking Company Dubai

Get your order in quick for one of Clinton Street Baking Company’s signature American pies. The handmade pies are filled with cherries and blueberries, and decorated with the Stars and Stripes of the American flag. A medium pie costs Dhs95, and a large pie will set you back Dhs250, with free delivery across Dubai.

To order, visit: clinton-street-baking-co-restaurant.zbni.co/u/ZJRkE

Perry & Blackwelder’s

This American smokehouse, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, is celebrating Independence Day with a Yankee Classics menu. Priced at Dhs199 for two people, it includes Empire State Sliders, Memphis Baby Back Ribs, Coney Island Hotdogs and Red, White and Blue Cheese Chicken Wings. For dessert, there’s toffee apples and New York baked cheese.

The celebrations will run all weekend, with Hollywood blockbusters shown on the venue’s giant screens. To drink, there’s Alabama Slammers, New York Sours, Lynchburg Lemonades and Texas Ice Teas for Dhs30 a pop, plus draught beers for Dhs20.

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, July 3 and 4, noon to 10pm. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Distillery Gastropub

Get along to the Bourbons & Buds 4th July Brunch at Distillery Gastropub, in Souk Al Manzil. From 1pm to 4pm, you’ll enjoy a three-course meal, paired with unlimited drinks. It’s Dhs149 with soft drinks and Dhs229 with house beverages, including spirits, wines, beer, and bourbon cocktails.

Kick things off with a pound of chicken wings, popcorn prawns, or wagyu steak tartare. For mains, there’s an American hotdog, slow-cooked brisket, or grilled salmon with sauce vierge. US-style desserts include New York cheesecake and apple crumble.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai. July 4, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: 054 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Stars N Bars

To mark USA Independence Day, Stars N Bars in La Mer will be hosting its annual Red, White & Boozy event, pouring Dhs4 drinks between 1pm and 2pm. The Abu Dhabi outpost is also dishing out Dhs4 drinks, but with stricter safety measures in play – reserve your time slot in advance (12pm, 3pm or 6pm), to enjoy 40 minutes of discounted drinks.

Red, White & Boozy at Stars N Bars. La Mer, 1pm to 3pm on July 4; Abu Dhabi, from noon on July 4. Bookings mandatory. facebook.com/StarsNBarsLaMer / facebook.com/StarsNBarsAbuDhabi/

Black Tap

Black Tap’s ‘Stars and Stripes’ CrazyShake is back for a limited time this year. On July 3 and 4, tackle the vanilla-flavoured shake topped with a wedge of cake, cream, sprinkles and a cherry. It’s available in limited numbers each day, at Black Tap’s venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Rixos Premium JBR, Jumeirah Al Naseem and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi. Stars and Stripes shake available July 3 and 4. Dhs62-Dhs69. blacktapme.com