The directive will apply to ALL passengers arriving on all airlines…

In the latest update on requirements to travel in to the UAE, it has been announced that a Covid-19 test is now mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving via the country’s airports.

The announcement was made late on Wednesday, July 22 and applies to all Emiratis, residents and tourists, irrespective of the countries they are coming from.

It will come into effect from August 1 and will not override the mandatory testing measures that travellers have to follow upon arrival at the country’s airports.

Your test must be valid 96 hours from the date of the test.

A joint statement by National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also stated that all passengers transiting through the airports to countries in Europe, the United Kingdom and others countries that require the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will have to get tested prior to boarding.

According to Emirates News Agency, the announcement ‘is in line with the country’s efforts to protect the health and safety of its citizens and residents and reduce the spread of coronavirus.’

Those exempted from getting tested are children under the age of 12 and those with severe and moderate disabilities.

A website screening.purehealth.ae allows incoming residents and visitors to locate a PCR testing centre in the country of their departure so that they can undergo these mandatory tests.

The two authorities highlighted the necessity for all airlines operating in the UAE to comply with these requirements.

Images: Getty