The move will once again position Emirates and Dubai as aviation industry leaders…

In a world-first, it has been announced that Dubai-based airline, Emirates, will cover the medical costs of Covid-19 for its passengers when they travel in the UAE and across the globe.

It applies to people who travel with the airline if they are diagnosed with Covid-19, during their travel and are away from home.

As travel around the world starts to open, Emirates is resuming flights with destinations added to its list on an almost weekly basis.

The important announcement was made by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline.

As directed by @HHShkMohd, @emirates will be the first airline to offer free cover for COVID-19 medical costs for its customers when they travel in the UAE & around the world. This will boost travel confidence & once again positions Emirates & Dubai as aviation industry leaders. pic.twitter.com/YJBAGObbZe — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) July 23, 2020

The tweet states that as per the directions of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Ruler and Vice-President of the UAE, Emirates ‘will be the first airline to cover the medical costs of Covid-19 for its passengers when they travel in the UAE and around the world.’

It went on to state that the move will help boost travel confidence among travellers and will also once again position Emirates and Dubai as aviation industry leaders.

So, how does it work?

According to a press release by Dubai Media Office, passengers will have the ‘ability to claim medical expenses of up to EUR150,000 (approx. Dhs63,8412) and quarantine costs of EUR100 (approx. Dhs426) per day for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.’

The cover is not limited to any country and is offered by Emirates free of cost. It is effective for customers flying on Emirates until 30 October, 2020.

It will be valid for 31 days from the moment the passenger flies. If a passenger is traveling onward to another destination after arriving at their Emirates destination, they can still benefit.

According to the release, customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel nor are they obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

For details on how you can get your Covid-19 related expenses covered, visit emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Images: Emirates