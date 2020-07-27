It comes into effect from August 1…

In the latest update to travel news, it’s been announced that if you are travelling to Dubai from one of 29 specified countries, you will need to take a second Covid-19 nasal swab when you arrive at the airport.

This is in addition to the new mandatory rule that any passengers entering Dubai, must carry a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate.

The countries are those with a high number of cases or one without a recognised testing centre.

The list of countries released by Dubai Airports and Emirates are below.

Afghanistan

Armenia

Brazil

Bangladesh

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Montenegro

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Federation,

Serbia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

United States (selected airports: Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fort Lauderdaleand Orlando, including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas who connect to an Emirates flight from any airport to Dubai)

Travelling from another country to Dubai? According to an announcement last week, a negative Covid-19 test result was mandatory for all UAE inbound passengers prior to boarding.

The test result must be valid 96 hours from the date of the test and applies to Emiratis, residents and tourists.

Travelling to another city in the UAE? According to The National, passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates will continue to be tested on arrival, in addition to carrying proof that they were tested before they boarded their flight.

What happens after you’ve taken the test and once you leave the airport?

Dubai: After getting tested, passengers must isolate themselves until they receive their result. If the result comes back negative, they no longer need to isolate. The Covid19 – DXB Smart App must be downloaded to receive the result of the test.

Other emirates: Travellers are expected to isolate themselves for 14 days no mater what the test result is. The Al Hosn app must be downloaded to receive the result of the test.

