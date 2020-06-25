Bookings are now open for the July flights…

Dubai-based airline Flydubai will resume flights to 24 destinations, starting July 7. Bookings can now be made to the following destinations, subject to government approvals:

Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Baku, Beirut, Belgrade, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Esfahan, Juba, Kabul, Khartoum, Kiev, Krakow, Lar, Nur-Sultan, Prague, Sarajevo, Shiraz, Sofia, Tbilisi, Tehran and Yerevan.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of Flydubai, said on July 24: “Flights are available for booking from today and will operate from July 7. We are initially planning to operate to 24 destinations and we will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer.

“This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel,” he said.

Flights can be booked directly on the Flydubai website. Before booking your trip, be sure to check the travel restrictions and visa requirements for your destination.

New protocols for travellers

Earlier this week, Dubai announced that residents and citizens would be allowed to travel overseas from June 23, and international travellers would be welcome in Dubai from July 7.

Authorities have issue a list of protocols for all travellers into and out of Dubai.

In keeping with these new measures, Obaidalla said, “Following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way. We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.”

Last week, Flydubai shared a video on Instagram, outlining the new health and safety measures being employed across its fleet.

As more countries begin to lift their Covid-19 travel restrictions, be sure to check with local authorities regarding the latest entry requirements.