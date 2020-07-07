You can now book return flights to Budapest from Dhs320…

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has taken to the skies above the UAE, with flights from Abu Dhabi to Budapest launching on July 1.

It’s currently operating a twice-weekly service to the picturesque Hungarian capital, with plans to double the fleet size by the end of the year.

Budapest flights depart from Abu Dhabi at 7.55pm on Wednesdays and Sundays. You can book return tickets now on the wizzair.com website from as little as Dhs320.

From August, you’ll be able to fly direct to Bucharest in Romania too. And by September Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be operating direct flights to Sofia (Bulgaria), Katowice (Poland), and Cluj (Romania).

Hopefully, you’ll eventually be able to connect on to Wizz Air’s expansive flight network throughout Europe. Although currently the website only permits you to book direct services from Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about the launch, George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air, commented “I’m delighted to celebrate the first scheduled Wizz Air flight to Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air is committed to growing the airline’s network to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“Our new sanitising protocols will give our customers the confidence that they can safely rely on Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares to visit Abu Dhabi on board one of the world’s greenest fleet.”

“Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and route network will contribute to the further growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”

If you are thinking about travelling for leisure this summer, we recently put together a holiday guide of 13 potential leisure destinations for UAE residents, and a handy checklist on things you’ll need to consider before you take that outbound flight.

Images: Provided