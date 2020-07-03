Certain requirements will need to be adhered to…

On July 2, UAE authorities issued a list of approved reasons for travel out of the country. Leisure and tourism did not appear on the list, and so many assumed that these would not be classified as valid reasons to leave the UAE.

However, earlier today, July 3 the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority along with the ICA released a further statement, clarifying that UAE citizens and residents would be permitted to travel for such purposes, provided they meet a strict set of requirements.

The #UAE, represented by #NCEMA, @icauae and @MOFAICUAE, announces that all citizens and residents are now able to travel, in accordance with the health requirements currently enforced within airports and in accordance with the destinations’ regulations. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 3, 2020

Research the up-to-date pandemic rules of the country you’re travelling to

Announced via the authority’s official Twitter account, travel would be permitted as long as travellers meet ‘the health requirements currently enforced within airports and in accordance with the destinations’ regulations.’

This of course refers to activities such as Covid-19 testing or quarantine overseas.

Those intending to travel will have to check the entry procedures and requirements for the countries they are heading to.

National carriers of the UAE, as well as international carriers, will operate flights according to a classification system which will be based on several health and safety standards.

The announcement also stated that certain protocols will also need to be followed prior to and upon arrival back to the UAE.

This will include quarantine periods, arrival check-ups, self-monitoring of the health of the traveller and more.

What’s required by the UAE, before you leave?

Citizens will be required to register with Twajudi, and all passengers must perform a Covid-19 examination before travel.

Prior to travel, passengers must also obtain international health insurance which must be valid at the destination they are travelling to. It must be valid throughout the period of travel.

You will need to show a negative test result within 48 hours of travel, else you won’t be allowed to travel.

You will also need to show your negative Covid-19 result to the authorities at the arrival destination. This can be via the Al Hosn application or in medical certificate format.

Upon return to the UAE, residents must ensure ‘there is no violation of the declared regulations and procedures, most importantly, the pre-examination in the countries where laboratories are available,’

It was advised that those who are over the age of seventy and those with chronic diseases to avoid travelling for their own safety.

Images: Unsplash