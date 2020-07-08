The five-star family hotel is launching the ‘Ultimate Staycation’…

One of the most-loved properties located along the Dubai shores is Jumeirah Beach Hotel, a five-star family friendly resort that is set to reopen on July 10. To celebrate the exciting reopening, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is launching the ‘Ultimate Staycation’, where guests can enjoy three nights for the price of two.

The package starts with an early check-in at noon on your day of choice, followed by a late check out at 4pm a few days later. Guests can choose between receiving 40 per cent discount on regular pricing or 30 per cent off with lunch or dinner at Jumeirah’s Rockfish, Kayto or the new French Riviera pop-up.

Daily breakfast is also included, as well as 15 per cent discount on drinks during your stay. While you’re there, why not make the most of the hotel’s two kilometre stretch of pristine private beach? There’s also several temperature-controlled pools to enjoy for when the mercury’s rising.

For a taste of luxurious privacy, opt for one of Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s the Beit Al Bahar one- and two-bedroom Royal Villas. The secluded spots come with stunning private terraces and plunge pools that combine traditional Arabian design with contemporary style. Prices start from Dhs1,600 per night, and are also available on the three for two offer.

Wild Wadi will also reopen this weekend, conveniently located just next door to Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The popular waterpark is launching with an unmissable offer, costing just Dhs99 per person. You’ll have to be quick though, as the deal is only running until July 23.

To find out more about the Ultimate Staycation, visit jumeirah.com/jbhultimatestaycation.

Images: Provided