Incredible remote resort Qasr Al Sarab is set to reopen its doors on August 14, ready to welcome you back for some super stylish social distancing. Set in the Empty Quarters of Abu Dhabi’s immense desert, this five star luxury hotel is the ideal place to escape the chaos of city life.

As if staying at the stunning resort wasn’t exclusive enough, Qasr Al Sarab has ready to launch ten standalone pool villas for the ultimate private haven. The Royal Pavilion Villas have been designed with exclusivity in mind, each coming with a personal villa host to cater to any need.

For those looking to really treat themselves after months of restricted travel, the Royal Desert Hideaway package is the ultimate reward. A one bedroom villa, complete with private adults-only pool, in-villa breakfast, resort activity, 15-minute massage and personal host is priced at Dhs3,999 per night.

If you can’t stretch to the luxury villa experience, room rates at the resort half a kilometre away start from Dhs901 per night. Activities available include dune bashing experiences, falconry shows, desert walks, camel encounters, bedouin camping and horse riding, although be sure to check ahead in case any activities are on hold.

The hotel has a range of culinary destinations to dine at including Al Waha, Suhail, Ghadeer and Al Liwan. Anantara’s popular Spice Spoons cooking classes offer an interactive cooking experience with the restaurant’s executive chef. Other private dining experiences can also be arranged.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, opens August 14. Tel: (02) 895 8700. anantara.com

