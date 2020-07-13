The inaugural flight will take passengers to Alexandria in Egypt…

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s newest low-cost airline option and comes from a joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia.

The airline begins operations tomorrow, July 14 and will travel between Abu Dhabi and Borg El Arab Airport in Alexandria, Egypt.

To begin with, the airline will operate two routes, both of which are in Egypt. Flights to Alexandria will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH) at 3pm.

Flights to Sohag Airport (HMB), also in Egypt will take place every Wednesday at 2.20pm.

The airline plans to build its route map as the world opens up. And if it follows the strategy of its Sharjah-based sister airline, Air Arabia, we can expect to see more services across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.

‘This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia” said Etihad Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas “will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time”

It’s not the only new budget airline on the scene. Last week, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi took to the skies for the very first time.

And with Etihad Airways announcing yet more routes, the increased travel can only be good news for local and international economies.

“We look forward to seeing the emirate continue to prosper as the current global situation improves and markets begin to reopen” said Douglas.

Also commenting on the launch, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali said “while the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects.”

“Abu Dhabi is a major travel and tourism hub and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will further serve this vision by positioning Abu Dhabi as a key hub in the region for low-cost travel. We look forward to expanding the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi destination network as more airports open up and flights resume.”

You can book travel now on the airarabia.com website.

Images: Instagram