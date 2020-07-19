Rates start from Dhs400 per couple, per night…

It’s another day, and with it comes an awesome new Dubai staycation deal. If you were looking for an excuse to get out of your home this weekend, this is it as The Grand Plaza Movenpick in Dubai’s Media City has just launched an excellent new offer.

Named the ‘Stay, Spa & Dine’ experience, when you book an overnight stay, you can enjoy the full amount, fully redeemable in the hotel’s restaurants or spa. Rates start from Dhs400, per couple, per night. For a family room, rates start from Dhs500 per night.

Ensuring you make the most of your stay, you’ll get a 24-hour check-in and check-out. Why not head to the state-of-the-art gym before spending time catching some rays by the sparkling rooftop pool? When you’ve done all of that, you could stop off at the luxury spa before heading to dinner.

You’ll get the entire cost of your stay back in a leisure voucher, which is redeemable against treatments at the spa, or you can use it on food and beverages. The rooms are modern and spacious, welcoming you for a comfortable overnight stay.

So where can you redeem your voucher? For drinks and a bite to eat, check out Twenty Three, the hotel’s chic rooftop bar and restaurant. With floor-to-ceiling glass windows on either side, you’ll be afforded views of the Palm Jumeirah on one side and Emirates Golf Club on the other.

Until the end of August, you can enjoy selected beer, wine and spirits for Dhs13 each, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. There’s plenty of fantastic small plates, perfect for sharing. Dishes include sliders, Miso and ginger-fried chicken and mini tacos.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Dubai, from Dhs400 per night, valid until September 30. Tel: (04) 525 7666. movenpick.com

Images: Provided