We get an extra day off work this weekend…

The end of the working week is edging ever closer and there’s lots to look forward to, as there’s a three day weekend coming up. The Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1442 will be on Sunday, August 23, which means an extra day off, then it’s back to work on Monday, August 24.

Fill your long weekend with 8 awesome things to do…

Thursday, August 20

1. Get your laughs with a comedy show

Popular Chinese comedian and presenter, Wonho Chung is coming to Dubai to perform one of his hilarious comedy sets for one night only. You’ll find the critically-acclaimed comedian on stage at THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates on Thursday, August 20, where he will perform his latest production, ‘Life During Quarantine’. One of the What’s On team has seen him live more than once, and we definitely recommend.

‘Life During Quarantine’, THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thursday August 20, 8pm onwards, tickets from Dhs95. Tickets available via Platinumlist and Virgin Ticketmaster

2. Try a new vegan Mexican menu

One for all the vegans out there, or even those just looking to reduce their meat intake, there’s no better time to try a brand new vegan menu. One such menu has just launched at Zoco Mexican diner. All your favourite Mexican dishes such as tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, chilaquilies and garnachas will be served – plant-based of course, plus a hearty range of soups, salads, desserts and no less than FIVE different types of guacamole.

ZOCO, Level 1, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, available Monday to Saturday, 5pm to 1pm. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Friday, August 21

3. Enjoy a smoked brisket BBQ at this popular pool day

Looking for a pool day with a bit of extra bite this weekend? Azure Beach has teamed up with The Mattar Farm Kitchen, a Dubai-based smokehouse for a one-day pop up feast on Friday, August 21. From 2pm, the smokehouse pop-up will be serving smoked brisket and pastrami sandwiches, served with a side of coleslaw or potato salad, for Dhs65, so make sure you go with an empty stomach. Weekend entry to the pool is Dhs200, Dhs100 of which is redeemable on food and beverages excluding the smokehouse pop-up.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, weekday access Dhs100 fully redeemable on F&B, weekend access Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

4. Try out a new roast dinner

Spend your Friday afternoon tucking into a delicious roast dinner at chic restaurant Nassau. The deal has just launched, running every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, with a selection of grass-fed meats including roasted beef striploin, whole roasted chicken and roasted shoulder of lamb with all the trimmings, followed by desserts. A happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Nassau by Chef Silvena Rowe, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 adults (no drinks included), Dhs95 children (no drinks included), Dhs380 adult with wine included. Tel: 04 360 1816. dubaigolf.com/nassau

Saturday, August 22

4. Push yourself with a fitness class and TEPfactor challenge

For those who love to stay fit and healthy and also love to challenge their minds, a brilliant concept event is happening this weekend. Named ‘RESET X TEPfactor’, participants will take part in a one-hour exercise session, led by Omar Al Duri. Following that, there’s not much time to rest, as you’ll take on the 21 mind-bending challenges within the caves of TEPfactor. Its a day that’s set to push your physical and mental strenghth.

‘RESET X TEPfactor’, TEPfactor Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Bahar Plaza Level, August 22, 5pm onwards, Dhs99 for RESET workout, Dhs149 RESET plus TEPfactor challenge. Tel: (04) 398 8438. tepfactor.ae

5. Throw it back with a Saturday RnB brunch

An extra Sunday off means you can enjoy a Saturday brunch without any of the guilt. If you’re a huge fan of old-school RnB and Hip Hop, we know of just the brunch for you. ‘The Next Episode’ is brand new and takes place from 2pm to 5pm at Mama Zonia. As well as serving up some amazing throwback tunes, you’ll dine on sushi, maki, empanadas, tacos and more, to start, followed by your choice of mains such as Wagyu beef or salmon. Sharing desserts such as churros round things off nicely.

‘The Next Episode’, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai, every Saturday, 2pm to 5pm,

Sunday, August 23

7. Battle it out in this immersive combat experience

Why not use your extra day for a fun activity? One for the adrenaline hunters, Xstrike is a live-action combat simulation experience that combines paintball and laser-tag. If you were one of those kids who ran around in your combat gear playing army, you’ll get to live it (almost) for real. The set has two playing fields set up like movie sets, a military themed base camp, special effects and loads of lifelike props making you feel like you’re a real life character in an adrenaline-pumping action movie.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 3pm to 12am daily, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

8. Test your knowledge with a one-off quiz

A quiz night is a great way to round off a fun long weekend and there’s a free-to-enter, one-off one taking place in Dubai on Sunday, August 23. Distillery Gastropub invites teams of four to test their knowledge on a wide range of trivia, from general knowledge and music, to movies, geography and history. Prizes up for grabs include bottles or wine, brunches, vouchers for unlimited wings and much more.

‘Quiz Night’, Distillery Gastropub, Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai, Sunday August 23, 8pm to 11pm, free entry. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Images: Provided/Social