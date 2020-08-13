It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for…

The Dubai Government has just announced that there will be a public holiday coming up at end of August on the occasion of Islamic New Year.

According to an official post by Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE on their official Twitter account, the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1442 will be on Sunday, August 23 – which means most of us will have a three-day long weekend.

FAHR: It has been decided that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1442 in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates will be on Sunday, 23rd of August 2020, and regular working hours will resume on Monday, 24th of August 2020. pic.twitter.com/6ISWMyEj26 — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 13, 2020

It stated that regular working hours will resume on Monday, August 24.

The holiday declaration currently applies to the public sector and we waiting for confirmation for the private sector.

The occasion of Islamic New Year is usually a dry night, but we are still awaiting for confirmation – we will let you know as soon as we know.

Here’s a list of public holidays coming up in 2020 post Hijri New Year

October 29 – Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

The Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is falling on Thursday October 29, and also looks like a long three weekend.

December 1 – Commemoration Day

Formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day, this holiday honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country. It falls on a Tuesday in 2020, and combined with two days off for UAE National Day (see below), will mean a five-day weekend.

December 2 and 3 – UAE National Day

2020 will mark the UAE’s 49th birthday, celebrating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971. We’ll get two days off on Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3, so combined with Commemoration Day, will mean five days off for those that usually have Friday and Saturday as their weekend.

Image: Unsplash