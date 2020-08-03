These are all the public beaches and parks currently open in Abu Dhabi
We’re now in phase three of the Abu Dhabi DMT parks and beach reopening plan…
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is currently deep into the third of phase public beach and park reopening in the emirate.
Facilities and public touchpoints have been given a thorough clean and will continue to receive periodical sterilisations.
Of course private beaches such as the ones in hotels or like the new hot spot on Saadiyat, Soul Beach have also been permitted to open, pending successful compliance with strict health and safety measures.
Public park and beach capacities are currently limited to 40 per cent; masks and gloves must be worn (unless in the water); temperature checks will be carried out before entering the space; group sizes have been set to a maximum of four people; with a minimum space between groups of 2 metres.
Public Beaches
Public Parks
.@AbuDhabiDMT will reopen more public parks and beaches in #AbuDhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah at 40% capacity, as part of the 3rd stage of reopening following an extensive sterilisation period. pic.twitter.com/nJ1H80YYRA
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 24, 2020