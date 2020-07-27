Snow-white sands, deep azure blues and 400 sunbeds to appreciate it all from…

Aldar Properties has launched a new, affordable private beach facility on Abu Dhabi’s stunning Saadiyat Island.

Soul Beach is a 1km stretch of prime Saadiyat coastline, travel brochure views, and mesmerising blues.

Located in the Mamsha Al Saadiyat community, it’s open daily form 8am to sunset, entry costs Dhs50 on a weekday and Dhs75 at weekends. For that, you get your own flop-plot complete with parasol (there are 400 in total).

There’s a 400m designated swimming zone, watched over by lifeguards, if the turquoise waters prove just too inviting.

Butlers in buggies

The beach has a novel way to order refreshments too, one that’ll allow you to release a little of your inner Kanye.

You’ll need to use your phone’s camera to scan the QR code on the table located next to your lounger.

You can then order via the WhatsApp service, and your selected refreshments will be brought directly to your table by golf buggy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldar Properties (@aldar_properties) on Jul 24, 2020 at 2:05am PDT

It’s arrived fully pandemic compliant.

All sunbeds are spaced according to social distance requirements and free sanitiser is made available to visitors.

Periodical deep cleans of the amenities are conducted throughout the day. Guests should bring their own masks and towels.

Those in search of cooler waters, should know that Abu Dhabi recently started opening up hotel pools once more, with some resorts offering great deals on day pool passes.

And if you’re looking for a slightly longer staycation, why not check out one of the amazing hotel deals that are currently available across the emirate.

Images: Wam