Beirut is reeling from the devastating effects of the two explosions that occurred in the Port of Beirut last week, and the country is in desperate need of emergency relief.

To help show support, Emirates Airline is providing critical aid to affected families and communities.

The local carrier has just announced that it will ramp up its freight operations to Lebanon by dedicating over 50 flights to deliver much needed critical emergency relief and aid.

Emirates launches airbridge between Dubai and Lebanon by dedicating over 50 SkyCargo flights to deliver critical emergency relief and aid. https://t.co/te8Pyc3rYc pic.twitter.com/gV735hqffB — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 13, 2020

Emirates is also providing people from around the world the opportunity to make cash donations or allowing them to pledge their Skyward Miles via the Emirates Airline Foundation.

For the next three months, the foundation will in turn directly coordinate shipments of urgent food, medical supplies and other much needed items with a range of NGO partners to ensure donations directly help those affected on the ground in a swift and transparent manner.

For every donation, cargo capacity will be provided for humanitarian organisations to transport critical medical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to Beirut through Emirates SkyCargo.

In addition to this, Emirates SkyCargo is also providing a 20 per cent reduction on air freight transportation charges for approved shipments, underscoring its commitment to expedite emergency relief efforts to Beirut.

According to HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, ‘Emirates supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Lebanon and is committed to bolster its global emergency response to ensure that it can support organisations which provide urgent care, shelter, food and medical support to the Lebanese people.’

