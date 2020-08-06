It comes after the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut…

After the devastating explosion that took place in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has sent 30 tonnes of medical aid to the country.

The International Humanitarian City (IHC) announced the news in a statement on Wednesday, August 5.

The medical aid and equipment was carried to Beirut on the UAE ruler’s private 747 jumbo aircraft. A video has been released on the Dubai Media Office official Twitter account, which shows the plane being loaded up with aid items.

According to Gulf News, Supplies included trauma kits, surgical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE), provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), from their stocks IHC in Dubai.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, #UAE dispatches emergency medical aid to Lebanon to help healthcare facilities treat victims of the massive explosions in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/WVqjlBaIRw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 5, 2020

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC said, “His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, ordered the aid to be sent immediately on his personal aircraft in response to the devastating blast which rocked Beirut yesterday.”

The shocking explosion is said to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse. Over 100 people have been confirmed to have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured by the blast.

Also according to Gulf News, ‘Robert Blanchard from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai said that WHO is dispatching trauma kits containing emergency medical supplies enough to treat 500 injured people and surgical kits containing supplies to treat 500 people requiring surgical care.’

Image: Dubai Media Office