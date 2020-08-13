There are so many ways to help…

Many of us in the UAE have ourselves or our close friends, loved ones, family members or colleagues been affected by the devastating blast in Beirut last week.

It’s heart-warming to see so many residents coming together to donate clothes and food, raise funds or generally spread the message of support to help those struggling in Lebanon right now.

Several local businesses are committed to helping in any way they can to increase these donations. From charitable exercise classes to donations via food delivery, here are the UAE businesses raising funds for Lebanon.

La Cantine Du Faubourg

Join La Cantine Du Faubourg on Monday August 17 for a special one-off dinner to raise funds for Beirut. The dinner, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, costs Dhs600 per person and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to Lebanon. Your meal will include a delicious set menu and drinks package, and you can reserve by sending an email to book@lacantine.ae.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Monday August 17, dinner. Tel: (04) 3527 105.

Iris Dubai

Iris Dubai will be hosting an exclusive pop-up dinner at its DIFC location on Monday August 17. For Dhs300 per person, you can enjoy the Dine and Donate menu, with all proceeds being donated to Lebanese Red Cross and a yet-to-be-announced NGO. The night will also feature a performance from talented singer Gari Deegan.

Iris Dubai, Gaucho, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Monday August 17, dinner, Dhs300. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Sugargram

Sweet treat delivery box, Sugargram, has been quick to react and created a special edition package to raise funds for Beirut. The one-off box is priced at Dhs125 and all proceeds are being sent to the Lebanese Red Cross. You can pre-order yours now.

Sugargram, Dhs125, order via: order.chatfood.io/sugargram

Barry’s Bootcamp

Popular fitness facility Barry’s Bootcamp has announced that it will be donating all proceeds from its classes this weekend to the Emirates Red Crescent. These funds will directly help the relief and rebuilding efforts in Beirut.

Barry’s Bootcamp, DIFC – Central Park Tower, Ground Floor OR Dubai Marina, Trident Grand mall, level 1. barrys.com

Facebook MENA

Facebook and Instagram in the region have pledged to donate $1.6 million (Dhs5.8 million) to Beirut hospitals, medical institutions and NGOs to support relief and recovery effort. $500,000 (Dhs1.8 million) of this donation was matched by the Facebook community as part of a fundraiser. The platform has also launched a Blood Donation tool – which allows blood donors to find nearby blood donation centers in need of support.

Users can offer help and share timely information on the crisis page for the explosion or donate to fundraisers.

Kibsons

Fruit and Vegetable delivery box, Kibsons, pledged to donate 5 per cent from all sales between August 12 and 14 to the Lebanese Red Cross. The family-business sent its heart-felt condolences to the nation and hopes that this small donation can ‘reduce some financial burden faced by the Lebanese people’.

For more information or to place an order visit kibsons.com.

Shimis

Al Quoz yoga studio, Shimis, has pledged to donate all proceeds from its classes on Saturday August 15 to Lebanon. The flow classes will be donating to the Emirates Red Crescent to provide relief for Beirut.

Shimis, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Saturday August 15. shimis.com

Zest of Beirut

A group of friends in the UAE have banded together to create something special specifically to raise funds for Lebanon. Zest of Beirut is a stunning bouquet which can be purchased and ordered via WhatsApp for delivery in Dubai. One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be donated to relief funds of community cooperatives and local businesses in Beirut.

Place an order via WhatsApp: (055) 254 1015.

GoFood

Local food delivery platform, GoFood, has promised to donate 100 per cent of proceeds for orders placed on Friday August 15 to the Emirates Red Crescent. The platform includes restaurants such as Nando’s, She Burger, 800 Pizza, Café Bateel, as well as a Grocery delivery platform which will also be donating its proceeds on this day.

gofood.online

Gulf Photo Plus

Pick up a print at Gulf Photo Plus and raise funds for the Lebanese Red Cross. There’s 60 specially picked prints to choose from ranging from contributions by independent Lebanese artists to works by artists from the region. All of the proceeds from the prints will be donated, and the print sale is running until August 28.

Gulf Photo Plus, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, until August 28. gulfphotoplus.com

High Joint

Between Thursday August 13 and Saturday August 15, 20 per cent of proceeds at burger place High Joint will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent. You can order through one of the main food delivery order platforms on one of the three days to help raise funds.

@high.joint

Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is collecting donations for the people of Lebanon affected by the explosions. You can donate food, clothes, and money to urgently help those in need. If you have canned food items, first aid kits, gloves and masks, brooms, toys and hygiene products, you can drop them off to Warehouse 46. Donations running from August 15 to 29.

Warehouse 46, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, August 15 to 29. alserkalavenue.ae