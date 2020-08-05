Two new destination announcements brings the total to 70 cities…

Emirates Airline has announced the return of two of its previous destinations, Kuwait City and Lisbon, taking its total to 70. This means that the airline has officially resumed more than half of its pre-pandemic passenger network.

Flights to Kuwait City resumes today, August 5, and routes to Lisbon, Portugal will resume on August 16. Flights to Lisbon will operate three times per week, operated on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Despite this impressive list of flight routes, and Dubai being open for tourists, each destination has its own set of regulations, and may not be open to receive tourists. Anyone entering Dubai must also have a recent negative PCR test from an approved clinic.

Be sure to check the latest travel requirements for both the destination, and arriving back into Dubai, before booking your flight.

See below a full list of the destinations in Emirates’ current network:

Africa

Addis Ababa

Cairo

Dar Es Salaam

Khartoum

Nairobi

Tunis

Americas

Boston

Chicago

New York

Toronto

Los Angeles

Sao Paulo

Washington

Asia

Colombo

Dhaka

Islamabad

Kabul

Karachi

Lahore

Australasia

Auckland

Brisbane

Perth

Sydney

Europe

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Frankfurt

Geneva

Glasgow

Larnaca

Lisbon

London

Madrid

Manchester

Munich

Oslo

Paris

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Vienna

Zurich

Far East

Clark

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Hong Kong

Guangzhou

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Manila

Osaka

Seoul

Singapore

Taipei

Tokyo

Indian Ocean Islands

Malé

Seychelles

Middle East

Baghdad

Bahrain

Basra

Beirut

Dubai

Kuwait

Tehran

emirates.com