Emirates resumes flights to more than 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic network
Two new destination announcements brings the total to 70 cities…
Emirates Airline has announced the return of two of its previous destinations, Kuwait City and Lisbon, taking its total to 70. This means that the airline has officially resumed more than half of its pre-pandemic passenger network.
Flights to Kuwait City resumes today, August 5, and routes to Lisbon, Portugal will resume on August 16. Flights to Lisbon will operate three times per week, operated on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.
Despite this impressive list of flight routes, and Dubai being open for tourists, each destination has its own set of regulations, and may not be open to receive tourists. Anyone entering Dubai must also have a recent negative PCR test from an approved clinic.
Be sure to check the latest travel requirements for both the destination, and arriving back into Dubai, before booking your flight.
See below a full list of the destinations in Emirates’ current network:
Africa
- Addis Ababa
- Cairo
- Dar Es Salaam
- Khartoum
- Nairobi
- Tunis
Americas
- Boston
- Chicago
- New York
- Toronto
- Los Angeles
- Sao Paulo
- Washington
Asia
- Colombo
- Dhaka
- Islamabad
- Kabul
- Karachi
- Lahore
Australasia
- Auckland
- Brisbane
- Perth
- Sydney
Europe
- Amsterdam
- Athens
- Barcelona
- Brussels
- Copenhagen
- Dublin
- Frankfurt
- Geneva
- Glasgow
- Larnaca
- Lisbon
- London
- Madrid
- Manchester
- Munich
- Oslo
- Paris
- Prague
- Rome
- Stockholm
- Vienna
- Zurich
Far East
- Clark
- Hanoi
- Ho Chi Minh City
- Hong Kong
- Guangzhou
- Jakarta
- Kuala Lumpur
- Manila
- Osaka
- Seoul
- Singapore
- Taipei
- Tokyo
Indian Ocean Islands
- Malé
- Seychelles
Middle East
- Baghdad
- Bahrain
- Basra
- Beirut
- Dubai
- Kuwait
- Tehran