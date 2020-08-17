Good vibes only…

Positive energy levels in desperate need of a recharge? The Crimson Mindfulness Retreat conducted by Crimson Chamber of Yoga & Wellness at Studio One Hotel is just what the doctor ordered.

The zen retreat this month takes place on August 28 to 29 and includes a night stay with breakfast the next day, a gong meditation session, yoga, movie tickets for two and a good vibes kit for just Dhs550.

Coming alone? It’s just Dhs375 for the blissful weekend getaway.

Your gong meditation will be led by Zarine Dadachanji at 7pm. The meditation is a type of practice that involves using therapeutic gong sounds and vibrations to bring about healing.

After a blissful night sleep in your room, start the day with yoga led by Amira at 10am. The reiki infused session will begin with a breathing exercise, followed by a yoga flow to an eclectic range of jazz, RnB, hip hop and classical Indian flute music.

The 90-minute session will end with a soothing reiki influenced Shavasana – a pose often used for relaxation at the end of a session. To refuel, there are delicious dishes available for breakfast which is available until 12.30pm.

Thanks to the kit you will receive from Crimson Chamber and Motion Trading, you can continue your ‘on cloud 9’ state of mind, as it includes an assortment of holistic goodies.

This cool retreat is available with a night stay at the cool hotel for Dhs120 for the gong session and Dhs100 for the yoga session. Fancy doing both? Pay just Dhs200 for both sessions.

Bookings can be made here.

If you’re busy this month, don’t worry, the Crimson Mindfulness Retreat is set to take place every month.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Crimson Mindfulness Retreat August 28 to 29, staycation package Dhs550 for two, Dhs375 for one, otherwise gong session Dhs120, yoga session Dhs100, both sessions Dhs200. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: Studio One Hotel