Saadiyat is officially Instafamous…

Abu Dhabi dwellers were never in any doubt about the outstanding natural aesthetics of Saadiyat Island.

It possesses an obvious kind of beauty, enhanced along certain stretches, by beach clubs brimming with high-swag facilities.

And Saadiyat Beach Club is one of the island’s top drop and flop spots, a fact now officially endorsed by Instagram hashtags.

According to research conducted by swimwear brand, Pour Moi — Saadiyat Beach Club is the 14th most tagged and photographed (on the Instagram app) beach club in the world.

Beating off famous competition from the likes of Mykonos’ Nammos, Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza and Clássico Beach Club in Brasil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Beach Club (@saadiyatbeachclub) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

Pour Moi’s IG investigation placed Bali’s Potato Head Beach Club at the very top of the list.

We’re not surprised Saadiyat Beach Club ranked so highly though.

From the incredible dining options to the luxurious laidback lounge furniture, an infinity pool that gives the venue year-round appeal and the breathtaking backdrop of tussled dunes and hazy turquoise waters, Saadiyat Beach Club is a stone-cold stunner.

The full top 20 breaks down like this:

Potato Head Beach Club, Seminyak, Bali – 70,643 hashtags Phi Beach, Sardinia, Italy – 66,624 hashtags Blue Marlin, Ibiza, Spain – 65,593 hashtags Le Club 55, St Tropez, France – 42,348 hashtags Scorpios, Mykonos, Greece – 37,149 hashtags La Brisa, Canggu, Bali – 35,171 hashtags Ocean Club Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 28,108 hashtags Sundays Beach Club, Uluwatu, Bali – 25,515 hashtags Nikki Beach Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 24,143 hashtags Ku De Ta, Seminyak, Bali – 23,639 hashtags Noa Beach Club, Novalja, Croatia – 21,766 hashtags Marina Beach Club, Valencia, Spain – 20,566 hashtags Sunset Ashram, Ibiza, Spain – 19,950 hashtags Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE – 18,273 hashtags Shimmy Beach Club, Cape Town – 17,492 hashtags Nammos, Mykonos, Greece – 16,641 hashtags Single Fin, Uluwatu, Bali – 16,098 hashtags Cotton Beach Club, Ibiza, Spain – 16,098 hashtags Paloma Beach, Cap Ferrat, France – 14,192 hashtags Clássico Beach Club, Brazil – 13,813 hashtags

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 9pm, weekday rate Dhs250 for adults, Dhs100 for kids, weekend rate Dhs375 for adults Dhs175 for children 15 and under. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website

Images: Supplied