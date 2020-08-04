Slip and slide at Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi Waterpark…

It’s that time of year again where the temperatures soar, but some incredible deals emerge around Dubai. One such deal has just been launched, and if you’re a waterpark fan, this one’s for you.

Two of Dubai’s amazing waterparks; Laguna Waterpark and Wild Wadi Waterpark have teamed up to give you a whole month of fun. Sign up for a month-long pass anytime between now and August 31, and you’ll get access to both, seven days a week for a whole month from booking.

The best thing about it? The price. It’s Dhs199 for the entire package. You can visit both parks whenever you like for 30 days. It includes weekdays and weekends, so you can keep cool all summer long.

Wild Wadi is arguably one of the best-known waterparks in Dubai – probably as it has been around the longest. You’ll find it next to the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel and in front of the Burj Al Arab. It’s full of attractions, slides and fun activities.

Laguna Waterpark is fairly new to Dubai, and it’s situated at La Mer, a popular hotspot for tourists and Dubai residents. There’s four super-fun zones to explore, with an exciting slide-tower complex and the regions first WaveOz 180 FlowRider.

It’s perfect for the whole family, with a dedicated kids zone, a lazy river and lots of places to relax and catch some rays, if you’re more of a sunbathe-whilst-the-rest-play, person. When hunger strikes, there are three different food outlets to visit.

Laguna Waterpark is offering a free food and beverage pass to the Dhs199 Summer Pass holders on their first visit, making the offer even better. When you’re done splashing around, why not set out on foot to discover everything La Mer has to offer.

Summer Pass, Laguna Waterpark & Wild Wadi Waterpark, available to book until August 31, Dhs199. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided