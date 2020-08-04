Includes free-flow bellinis for just Dhs220…

We all have different tastes. And that’s ok. Difference should be celebrated.

Whilst some may crave the elegance and dainty finger food of the traditional English afternoon tea, there will be others with more exotic or progressive preferences.

But something we can perhaps all agree on, is a reverence for the ritual of high tea. Sophisticated tea leaf and coffee bean brews, tall flutes of bubbles, light mouth-sized bites, and the simple joy of sharing food.

Majlis Lobby Lounge in Rosewood Abu Dhabi is putting together a range of themed afternoon teas, that allow guests to explore alternative flavours with their elevated pinkies.

It’s available daily between 3pm and 6pm for just Dhs200 per person (or Dhs220 with free-flow bellinis).

Thre’s delicate dim sum available with the ‘The Best of Dai Pai Dong’ Afternoon Tea; Middle Eastern flavours take the lead with the ‘Levantine Afternoon Tea’; and there’s ‘The Vegan Experience’ or the ‘Strictly Vegetarians’ options, for those with a plant-based predilection.

The vegan option serves up pastries; sandwiches such as seared tofu and orange or grilled vegetables; and desserts including rhubarb berry shooter and a fruit spring roll.

Highlights of the vegetarian option are burrata and balsamic glazed tomato, grilled vegetable focaccia, peanut truffle and peach somosa.

The Best of Dai Pai Dong menu comes with sui mai and har gow dumplings; crispy duck salad; and classic egg tart and mango pancakes for dessert.

A Levantine Afternoon Tea’ experience comes with a selection of Middle Eastern mezze. Beetroot mutabbal; kibbet al basha; grilled halloumi; and desserts such as baklawa, halawa bel jeben and esh al saraya.

This particular Afternoon Tea comes with your choice of Moroccan tea or speciality cocktails.

Which one would you choose?

Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 3pm to 6pm daily, from Dhs200. Tel (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

