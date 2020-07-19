Grounds for celebration we feel…

Starting today, the popular afternoon tea at Central Grounds is back on the menu.

And it’s just Dhs110 for two people.

Scones or scones?

The high tea comes with a tiered tray of dainty degustation, including freshly prepped sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Served between 1pm and 5pm, Sundays to Thursdays, both sweet and savoury cravings are catered for, as are many coffee and tea preferences.

Kids between six and 12 are Dhs55 each and kids under six eat free.

This incredibly good value afternoon tea makes a strong choice for a chic catch-up with friends, date spot or even a cheeky alternative for an after-work meeting.

Morning tea

If you’re more of a morning person, why not check out Central Grounds entry into the Big Brekkie Adventures campaign.

The breakfast burrito: possibly the best way we know of that to add a measure of Latin swagger to your morning.

The team at this Abu Dhabi cafe have created a limited-edition dose of morning Mexicana that is straight fuego: scrambled eggs, beans, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese and turkey bacon, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with home fries. Dhs65

Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, Sun to Thu 1pm to 5pm, Dhs110 for two. Tel: (02) 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad