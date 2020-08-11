We’ll keep adding to this page so be sure to bookmark it…

School is just around the corner and teachers are already hard at work planning out the upcoming semester.

Thankfully, there are spots around the city offering up cool discounts and getaways where teachers can relax after a long day teaching at school, reading essays and grading papers.

McGettigan’s Madinat

Every Tuesday, McGettigan’s Madinat is showing some recognition for teachers with a cool 75 per cent discount on beverages across the board. From 3pm to 9pm, show an official teacher’s ID and score drinks as low as Dhs15. The McGettigan’s loyalty scheme available exclusively for teachers can be used at the same time where teachers can get 40 per cent off food at McGettigan’s Madinat. So, the drinks can be paired with McGettigan’s famous burgers, delicious nachos, chicken wings and more. At other McGettigan’s venues, a 25 per cent discount is available.

McGettigan’s Madinat, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 3pm to 9pm every Tue, Tel: (04) 447 0219. mcgettigans.com/madinat-dubai

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

After a long hard day at school, OUIBar + Terrace is the place to be on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Located at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, teachers can expect a fun-filled evening with three complimentary house beverages served up by friendly staff while taking in the seriously cool vibes.

OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, 4pm to 7pm every Wed. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Zabeel House

For a longer getaway from planning curriculums, teachers can take advantage of this cool deal that includes a brunch and an overnight stay for two, including two pool-side pre-brunch beverages each. The sweet retreat also includes breakfast and you’ll pay just Dhs650 per night. Want more? Upgrade for Dhs750 a night and you’ll get a roast of the day for two at Social Company, an additional two mixed drinks each and a complimentary 30-minute spa voucher at Native Club – perfect if you want to work away those knots.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com

