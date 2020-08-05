There’s plenty of cheer going around this month….

We all could use with some laughter these days, and thankfully, there are plenty of spots in Dubai this month that are serving up just that.

Here are 5 great ways to fill your diary this month with some great belly laughs.

Jimmy Carr

Leading comic Jimmy Carr will visit the UAE for the first-time in August and was initially slotted for two shows, but a third was added due to popular demand. The dates to note are August 13, 14 and 15 and ticket prices start from Dhs195. The gigs take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Over the past 18 months Carr has sold over 400,000 tickets in Europe alone – so, you have to get this show in your diary now.

Jimmy Carr Terribly Funny Tour, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, from August 13 to 15, prices start from Dhs195, dubai.platinumlist.net

Laughter Factory

The Laughter Factory is back after temporary hitting the pause button on their monthly epic standup comedy nights. Taking to the stage this month for some funny bone tickling humour is Leo Kearse, Dana Alexander and Eddy Brimson. They’ve already performed two shows with three more lined up this week with varying locations from August 12 to 14. Tickets are priced at Dhs160 and bookings can be done here.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, from Thursday August 6 to Friday August 14, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

Ali Al Sayed at Antika Bar

This cool retro venue is giving you yet another reason to visit with the launch of their weekly stand-up comedy nights with local artist, Ali Al Sayed. The UAE’s King of Comedy will take to the stage every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm where guests can enjoy a lighthearted and hilarious show for a price of just Dhs80. To keep you company while you enjoy the show, guests can tuck into an a la carta menu filled with Arabic inspired dishes.

Antika Bar Dubai, First Floor, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai, Stand-up nights every Tue, 8pm to 10pm. Tel: (050) 735 9177 and (050) 972 9177. Facebook.com/AntikaBarDubai

OUI Your Pants at Radisson Red Silicon Oasis

Every last Tuesday of the month, this cool pet-friendly hotel hosts a special comedy night from 8.30pm with four comedians taking to the stage to make guests OUI their pants with laughter. Your night will be accompanied with delicious food and drinks. The show begins at 8.30pm and it’s a minimum spend of Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink on the night. Reservations are recommended and can be made on 04 571 4343 or by emailing Nicole.Weitsz@radissonred.com

OUI Your Pants, OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, 25 Aug, 8.30pm onwards, Dhs150 redeemable on food and drinks, Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Wonhu Chung

For a family-friendly night, Award-winning comedian Wonho Chung will bring his witty humour and unique storytelling style to center stage on August 20 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Titled ‘Life During Quarantine’, Chung will treat his audience to some humorous anecdotes and comedic witticisms on social distancing and self-isolation; touching on subjects such as technology, social media, families and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs95 and are limited, so book here, or by calling 050 880 5074 or 04 299 2282.

Wonho Chung Life During Quarantine, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Aug 20, 8pm, Dhs95. mallofthemirates.com

Images: Getty/provided