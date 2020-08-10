Time to get artsy…

If you’re in need of a creative outlet, take up this cool challenge from The Paintly Store.

The popular art website is offering up a cool way for UAE artists – budding or professional, to create something unique based on mystery art supplies that will be delivered right to them.

The mystery art box can be purchased for Dhs75. It will only be available until August 31.

While the delivery items remain a fun secret, what is known, is the theme which is based on space to help celebrate the UAE’s Hope Probe mission to the red planet, Mars.

Interested? Here’s how it works

Head to The Paintly Store website here and order a mystery box. You will need to enter in your basic contact details and delivery address.

The team at The Paintly Store will then select various art supplies and package it up in a box for you.

After the box is delivered to you, use whatever items you find in the box to create something unique related to the theme of space.

Once you’re done, share images and videos of your creation on social media using #thepaintlystore and the best ones will get featured on @ThePaintlyStore account.

The Paintly Store is owned by Emirati artist Maisoon Al Saleh, who created the platform to sell magnificent pieces of art from UAE-based artists.

She stated, ‘Following the successful launch of The Hope Probe on its pioneering mission to Mars, I felt overcome with inspiration and wanted to celebrate this with the country by setting a challenge to tap into people’s imagination and see where it can take them. Whether you’re an acclaimed artist or simply wanting to try something new, this challenge is for you.’

